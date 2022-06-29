Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 1.3%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.88). 20,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 205,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.90).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.64) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £457.23 million and a P/E ratio of 2,550.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.