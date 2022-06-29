Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.58

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 6780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.
Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
