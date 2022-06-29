Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $44.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Allakos alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Allakos by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($1.89). Sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.