Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.05% from the stock’s current price.

ATUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,732. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.