Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.18

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $11.88. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 75,590 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

