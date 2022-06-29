American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. 90,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,385. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $60.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

