American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 541,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 493,751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 755,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 397,432 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,469,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after acquiring an additional 238,839 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

