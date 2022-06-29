American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 52,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter.

BSMN stock remained flat at $$25.15 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,826. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

