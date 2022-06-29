American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

