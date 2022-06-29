American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 185 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.83. 8,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,323. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

