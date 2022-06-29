American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 128 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $134.82. 66,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

