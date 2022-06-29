American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.78. American Well shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 11,836 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.77.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $629,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,373,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,105 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Well by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Well by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

