Analysts Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Target Price at $183.11

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.11.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 750,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 532,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

