Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $84.86

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Envestnet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

