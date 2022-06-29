Analysts Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target at $13.69

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REAL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get RealReal alerts:

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $35,936.64. Following the transaction, the president now owns 710,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,218 shares of company stock worth $225,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $280.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.49. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 331.27% and a negative net margin of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.