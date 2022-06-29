Analyzing DLocal (DLO) & Its Competitors

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DLocal to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DLocal and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 2 5 0 2.71 DLocal Competitors 727 5425 11555 256 2.63

DLocal currently has a consensus price target of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 40.73%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 57.70%. Given DLocal’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DLocal and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million $77.88 million 98.25 DLocal Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 15.69

DLocal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. DLocal is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 29.95% 32.37% 15.33% DLocal Competitors -20.86% -52.32% -7.83%

Summary

DLocal beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

