Arcblock Price Hits $0.0931 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

