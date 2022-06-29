Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.65

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.65 and last traded at $89.63, with a volume of 11925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.68.

ARKAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arkema from €101.00 ($107.45) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.6665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

About Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

