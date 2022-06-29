AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. 357,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,223,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

