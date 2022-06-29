Audius Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $272.41 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001863 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.



Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,110,142,308 coins and its circulating supply is 725,865,017 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

