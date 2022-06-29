Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.01

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 10962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,969,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.
About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.