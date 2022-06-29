Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.01

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 10962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,969,000. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

