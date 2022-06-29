Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 242.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.