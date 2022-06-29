Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.54. Azul shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 23,131 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZUL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Azul by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 374,935 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 67,905 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

