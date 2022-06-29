AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.05

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.07, with a volume of 1388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $983.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

