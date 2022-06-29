B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.78 Per Share

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.78 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BPM opened at GBX 309 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 292.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308.15. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 272.25 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 363 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.77 million and a PE ratio of 6.49.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Newman bought 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,877.76 ($4,757.40).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading investments, and financial services businesses. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.