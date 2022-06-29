B. Riley Comments on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $683.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

