Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Boosted by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

