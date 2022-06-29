BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 25.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $1,075,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

