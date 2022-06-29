Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday.

Petrofac stock opened at GBX 119.45 ($1.47) on Tuesday. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £622.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28.

In related news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £5,019 ($6,157.53).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

