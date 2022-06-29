Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 470 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baugh & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. 191,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,565,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

