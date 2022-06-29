Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

