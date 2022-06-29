Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Financial Review

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.70% 0.95% 0.81% Better Choice 23.37% -22.74% -15.56%

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Better Choice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million 2.35 $3.16 million $0.21 34.50 Better Choice $46.01 million 1.48 $3.39 million N/A N/A

Better Choice has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crimson Wine Group and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 180.17%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Better Choice on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Better Choice (Get Rating)

Better Choice Company Inc. operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products. The company provides its products for dogs, cats, and pet parents under the Halo and TruDog brand names. Better Choice Company Inc. primarily sells its products through its online portals, as well as through online retailers and pet specialty stores. It has operations in the United States, Canada, China, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Sports Endurance, Inc. and changed its name to Better Choice Company Inc. in March 11, 2019. Better Choice Company Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

