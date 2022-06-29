Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $34.21 million and $713,034.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 127.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004010 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.