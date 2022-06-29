Bitcoin Gold Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.04 or 0.00079954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $280.86 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00280933 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00066296 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

