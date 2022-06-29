BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0001

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $20,153.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00283250 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00080129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00066430 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,323,163,285 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.