BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Market Capitalization Hits $662.41 Million

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $662.41 million and approximately $15,193.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007471 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005789 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

