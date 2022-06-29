BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (TUBE) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 78% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $627,060.76 and $192.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.69 or 0.00591806 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 71.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 347,395,795 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

