Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.47. 212,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 436,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDTX. Wedbush cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,885,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,593.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $1,405,500 over the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

