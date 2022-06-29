BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 192,153 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

