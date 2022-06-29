BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 192,153 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.48.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.