BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 334.8% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 334.8% from the May 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MQY. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 230.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MQY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,549. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

