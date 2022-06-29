BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $710.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $830.00 to $710.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLK. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.29.
Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $621.00. 15,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.31 and a 200-day moving average of $738.20. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
