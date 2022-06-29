BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $710.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $830.00 to $710.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLK. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.29.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $8.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $621.00. 15,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.31 and a 200-day moving average of $738.20. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

