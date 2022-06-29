Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Hits $0.79 on Exchanges

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.29 or 0.01891057 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00088895 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

