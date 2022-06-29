BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $115.48. 27,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

