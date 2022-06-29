BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,677. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.49 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average is $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

