BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,122,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,414,000 after purchasing an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,045.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,113 shares during the period. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,881,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 67,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,020,866. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.