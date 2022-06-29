BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 8,917 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.43. 20,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,447. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $64.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.