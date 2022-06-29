BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 97.9% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 87.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $7.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.81. 10,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $295.59 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.88 and its 200-day moving average is $373.92.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

