Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $156,154.76 and approximately $4,396.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.14 or 1.00001018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

