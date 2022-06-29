B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Lowered to GBX 577 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 577 ($7.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BME. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.83) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.89) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.10) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.73) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 561.44 ($6.89).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BME opened at GBX 388.30 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 432.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.91. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.