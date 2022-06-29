BMO Capital Markets Cuts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of GWLIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

